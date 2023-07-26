Many area customers who purchased alcoholic beverages from Schnucks could receive some money back as a result of a recent settlement.
A class action lawsuit brought by Leonard Perry claims the St. Louis-based grocery chain made “false and misleading price comparisons” in advertising and selling alcohol, including in print advertisements, in-store shelf signs, mailing circulars, receipts and on Schnucks’ website, according to the settlement website.
The parties reached a settlement in May, though Schnucks denies all Perry’s claims and said it did nothing wrong. Schnucks is making $4 million available to customers who purchased wine or spirits from Schnucks either online or in a Missouri Schnucks location between Dec. 3, 2015, and Feb. 15, 2023.
Settlement class members are broken into three groups and have to file a claim before Sept. 8.
Group 1 is made up of anyone who purchased at least one unit of alcohol during the required time period. Group 1 members will receive a one-time payment of $11. No proof of purchase is necessary for this group.
Group 2 consists of people who purchased between 25 and 55 units. They can receive $25.
Group 3 includes people who bought more than 56 units. They are entitled to receive $72.
Members of groups 2 and 3 must provide proof of purchase to receive payments. Schnucks Rewards members can access receipts on the Schnucks Rewards App or at nourish.schnucks.com/schnucks-rewards. Non Rewards members can mail their receipts with their claim or attach the receipts on the claim website.
Claims can be made online at schnuckspricingsettlement.com or by mail to Perry v. Schnuck Markets, Inc.; Claims Administrator; P.O. Box 5627; Portland, OR 97228-5627. Claim forms can also be accessed by calling 1-877-664-9133.
Customers can also choose to exclude themselves from the settlement or object to the settlement.
In a statement to The Missourian, Schnucks reiterated that it “strongly denies” the allegations. “However, after over two and a half years of contested litigation, Schnucks believes it is in its and its customers’, including its Rewards members’, best interest to bring the litigation to a close and in a way that benefits those who purchased Schnucks’ wine and alcohol products over the years in Missouri,” Schnucks said.
While Washington’s Schnucks was open during the entire period covered in the settlement, Union’s situation with Schnucks was a bit more complicated.
Union had a standalone Schnucks Pharmacy between September 2018, when Schnucks purchased 19 stores from Supervalu, parent company of Shop ’n Save, and spring 2020, when Schnucks sold the store to CVS. Schnucks said purchases made in the Union store while it was a Schnucks Pharmacy are eligible for the settlement.
In October 2022, Schnucks purchased the former Fricks Market in Union and converted it to a Schnucks grocery store. Schnucks said only alcohol sales made since Schnucks purchased the Union store are eligible for settlement money.
The settlement is scheduled to be considered for approval on Oct. 10 in circuit court in St. Louis.
