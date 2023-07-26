Soldiering on
Buy Now

The Schnucks soldier waves as Tom Kelly, of Union, passes the entrance of former Fricks store that reopened in October 2022 as Schnucks. Kelly enjoys shopping at the Schnucks in Washington and looked forward to having one closer to home.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Many area customers who purchased alcoholic beverages from Schnucks could receive some money back as a result of a recent settlement.

A class action lawsuit brought by Leonard Perry claims the St. Louis-based grocery chain made “false and misleading price comparisons” in advertising and selling alcohol, including in print advertisements, in-store shelf signs, mailing circulars, receipts and on Schnucks’ website, according to the settlement website.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.