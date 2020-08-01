Part of the family that owns Washington’s Riechers Tire and Auto are bringing a new car wash to Union.
Matt Riechers and his wife Jessica plan to open the car wash in September or October at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, across Highway 50 from Walmart. They will own the business separately from the tire and auto shops, which are owned by the larger family.
A family-owned Riechers Tire and Auto Shop, like the two Washington locations, will go up on the property at a later date, Matt Riechers said.
“This is something my wife wanted to do as well, it’s a new challenge,” he said of the car wash. “We saw a need, and we decided to jump on it.”
Like the location off Highway 100 in Washington, the Union car wash will be on the growing east side of town. The east Washington location also is near the Tiger Express car wash, which the Riechers don’t own but can see how busy it is.
The Union property was purchased several years ago.
“We had this prime property — there’s a lot of good going on in Union,” Matt Riechers said. “It’s already growing a lot, but it’s really set up for growth on that side of town. Just like in Washington, everything is growing toward (Interstate) 44.”
Along with nearby subdivisions, apartment complexes and senior living facilities, the area is seeing new businesses. On Denmark Road, an Exit 11 coffee stand recently opened and an Ace Hardware store is set to open in the coming months.
The new Prairie Dell Elementary School also is opening this fall.
The Union facility will be a “tunnel” car wash, where customers drive in themselves after being guided in by employees, Matt Riechers said. It also will have free vacuums.
The new car wash will offer something Union currently lacks, Matt Riechers said.
“Your traditional car wash, there’s a lot of work, and it takes a lot of time,” he said. “This is something that is quite a nice experience.”
The car wash also will offer monthly memberships, giving customers as many washes as they want for one price.
In December 2019, Union aldermen approved a conditional use permit for the Riechers to operate an automotive repair shop in the B-2 highway business district in the Prairie Dell Centre.