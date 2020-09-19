The downtown Washington Amtrak Train Station, which was once the seventh-busiest Amtrak station in the state, has seen ridership figures plummet in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on.
Marc Magliari, a media relations official for Amtrak, said ridership at Washington has fallen about 75 percent compared with last year, when more than 12,900 people boarded trains at the downtown station. Data from the Missouri Department of Transportation echoes Amtrak’s passenger report.
Per the state transportation department, 3,500 passengers rode on the River Runner service in June, which is down from 8,862 passengers in June 2019, when there were several cancellations due to flooding.
“Our ridership on the Missouri River Runner, which has stops in Washington and several other cities along the river, is down considerably. As we have in other markets, we have already reduced the number of trains traveling that route, but ridership is still down,” Magliari said.
In late March, Amtrak went from two round-trip cross-state passenger trains a day to one round trip per day in Missouri.
Train 314 goes from Kansas City to St. Louis. It departs from Kansas City at 8:15 a.m., departs from Jefferson City at 11:18 a.m., departs from Washington at 12:31 p.m. and arrives in St. Louis at 1:55 p.m.
Train 313 goes from St. Louis to Kansas City. It departs from St. Louis at 4 p.m., departs from Washington at 5:06 p.m., departs from Jefferson City at 6:22 p.m. and arrives in Kansas City at 9:40 p.m.
“For every reason that someone may drive on Highway 100 or Interstate 70, so do passengers on the River Runner who are traveling for business trips in St. Louis, Kansas City, to go see the state Legislature in Jefferson City or for tourism. We also see people riding the River Runner for college and university visits and programs,” said Magliari, who added that though he credits some of the downward trend in ridership to the reduction in train service, he believes the low ridership figures are because of the pandemic.
“If people don’t have a lot of confidence that they are going to be safe at their destination then that is not going to make them likely to travel, which is what I think we are seeing right now. People just don’t want to travel,” Magliari said.
In 2018, nearly 16,000 passengers boarded an Amtrak train at Washington, which bested Arcadia, Independence, Poplar Bluff, La Plata, Sedalia and Warrensburg in passenger counts that year.
In 2017, the local passenger count exceeded 16,100 people.
In addition to reducing the number of trains, the train service also has slashed the number of tickets sold per passenger car and implemented new cleaning measures to improve sanitation.
Limiting ticket sales to half of the train car capacity has allowed passengers to socially distance themselves from one another.
Magliari said Amtrak officials are in regular conversations with MoDOT officials about further altering the schedule of trains arriving at Washington and other cities along the River Runner route. “We don’t have plans to make any more changes right now,” said Magliari, who added that periodic strong ticket sales during the summer demonstrate the value of the service.
Downtown Washington Executive Director Tyler King said having Amtrak service in downtown Washington was “extremely important to our community.”
“Having Amtrak in our community helps with tourism and being able to connect Washington with other communities in our state,” King said.
“Whether it is people coming to Washington for a day trip or simply for lunch before they continue on with their trip, there is no doubt in my mind that Amtrak helps bring people to Washington,” he added. “Our hope is that when people come here to shop in our downtown stores, to eat at our restaurants, to stay here and to play here that they have such a great experience that they want to come back to Washington.”
Attempts by The Missourian to reach Emily Underdown, director of tourism for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, were not successful.