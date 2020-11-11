In 1936, Robert M. Purcell purchased Ellis Tires and opened a new tire store in his name. For 84 years, the business serviced vehicles in Washington from its home at Elm and Fifth streets, until Monday when Purcell opened its new Washington location at Huxel Drive and Highway 100, across the street from Modern Auto Co.
Purcell Tire and Service Centers, which now has around 70 locations in 45 states across the country, broke ground on its new location in March 2020.
The new location is an upgrade from one acre to four. The 15,000-square-foot space includes several amenities that weren’t feasible in the former 9,000-square-foot location, including a new truck bay, which will allow mechanics to bring trucks inside to service them instead of being outside in the cold or hot weather, according to Greta Hochstatter, property administrator. There will also be six retail bays to service smaller and larger vehicles.
Store Manager Steve Narup, who is the great-grandson of Robert Purcell, said he is looking forward to using new technology — a quick check machine designed by Hunter Engineering — that can tell in five minutes if the alignment of a vehicle is off.
“It will be a great tool to help us help you,” he said.
Narup explained the new device, which he said will be the only one like it in Franklin County. It uses laser technology to scan the tires. The machine will be used on tires from personal cars to Class 6 vehicles such as ambulances.
Purcell did not disclose how much the equipment or the new construction cost, but did say the extra space will require a larger staff.
Hochstatter said the Washington location has tentative plans to hire four to six people within the next year.
The market for replacement tires in the United States was sized at almost $43 billion in 2019, according to Statista. Purcell’s revenue has grown to around $235 million in 2019. Narup, who has been with Purcell for nearly 20 years, said the company’s size allows it to provide more affordable tires. It’s the third-largest independent commercial tire dealership in North America and one of the 10 largest tire store chains.
“Our volume helps us keep prices low,” Narup said.