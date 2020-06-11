Purcell Tire is expanding its operations in Washington with a new facility off Highway 100 at 1451 Huxel Drive, across from Modern Auto.
The new location is designed to improve service for retail and commercial customers.
Purcell Tire has been a staple in the community since 1936 when Robert and Sophie Purcell, longtime Washington residents, opened up their first tire and automotive service center on Elm Street.
In an effort to grow the business, the couple opened their second location in Granite City, Ill., in 1951.
It was in 1963, when their son Robert G. Purcell and his wife, Juanita, joined the company and entered into the large giant tire retread business with the opening of their third shop and first manufacturing operation in De Soto. From there the company grew to its current size.
Purcell Tire now operates over 60 locations, serving the retail, commercial truck, construction and quarry, mining and wholesale distribution customers in over 40 states and multiple countries.
Today, Purcell Tire is the largest off-the-road tire retreader in the world and one of the country’s largest tire dealers.
Built on taking care of customers in a family atmosphere, the owners said this new facility is geared to better serve the community and provide the tire and automotive services residents would expect from a company that has been in Washington over 80 years.