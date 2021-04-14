HELP WANTED.
Aerofil: Hiring for 52 manufacturing jobs in Sullivan.
McDonald’s: Seeking 80 employees in Washington, Union and St. Clair.
SONIC Drive-In: Looking to fill 162 positions in the St. Louis area.
From local retail to the manufacturing industry, the search for employees has intensified.
“It’s challenging as of now to recruit for talent,” Aerofil human resources director Cheryl Wagner said, and it has been for the past six months.
Following a year with some of the highest unemployment on record due to COVID-19 — and now with vaccine distribution ramping up — the job market is opening fast. So fast that it exceeded industry predictions.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the national labor market increased by 916,000 jobs last month, or 468,000 more than expected and the highest increase since August. Jobs listing website Indeed.com reported 13.5 percent more national job postings on its website by the end of March 2021 compared to Feb. 1, 2020.
“There are definitely open jobs and well-paying jobs that are available if people are looking for an opportunity,” said Sara Corman, director of marketing at Springfield-based Penmac Staffing Services Inc. The temp agency has partnered with Aerofil to fill the manufacturer’s 50-plus jobs at its aerosol-filling plants. The challenge is finding employees, she said.
Although the unemployment rate has decreased, the number of open jobs without any takers has risen. In the Midwest, there have been more job openings than hires since September 2020, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. As of Feb. 1, the most up-to-date information available, the region had over 1.55 million new job postings and 1.29 million new hires. Essentially, this means more than 260,000 open positions were unfilled.
From January to March 2021, Penmac’s new orders, or companies looking for help filling jobs, increased by almost 20 percent, Corman said.
Can’t just blame the stimulus check
“A lot of employers have told us that they’re having trouble getting people to work because of the stimulus checks and tax refunds,” Corman said. “With all this extra money that people have right now, they’re not feeling the need to go back to work quite as urgently.”
She said people also have been worried about working in the pandemic due to health and safety concerns. Others have had difficulties finding child care.
“The flip side of the stimulus checks is that people have that extra money to spend in investing in home improvement projects or spending on products that they’ve been wanting,” Corman added. “So, that just has put an uptake in the economy overall, of course, which is the goal.”
Workers could also have safety concerns as the pandemic continues, according to a study by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco. Working adults’ mortality rates have increased 22 percent in the pandemic compared with non-pandemic levels, but the chance of death has risen more for people of certain occupations. Cooks, machine operators, agricultural workers and construction workers’ mortality rates are about 50 to 60 percent higher than in regular periods.
Business try to stay afloat
Companies are taking different approaches to fill their openings.
Arby’s in Washington has changed its hours until it can find more staffers. Previously open from 10 a.m. until 8, 8:30 or 9 p.m. depending on the day, it is now running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, according to a sign taped beside its drive-thru line.
Across town, Platinum Pools & Spas is paring back orders.
“We only take business we can handle with the crew we’ve got,” store manager Al Kastendieck said. He and three construction laborers staff the company, which is booked through 2022. “The problem is we can’t find anybody that wants to work in construction,” he said.
Aerofil has increased its pay rate by 15 percent not only for new hires, but also for all 400 current employees, Corman and Wagner said. This helps the company stay competitive and retain staff. The starting rate for new hires is now $13 to $18 an hour, depending on position, shift and experience.
Growing after the pandemic
Aerofil is increasing its staff because demand for its aerosol and spray cans has been booming, forcing it to add lines to the evening and night shifts.
McDonald’s is reopening its dining rooms in July, owner and operator Michael Klak said. He needs the 80 employees to staff them. The company currently has 200 employees, and the additional hires will bring staffing levels back to where it was pre-pandemic.
Klak said the company is reaching out to employees who were laid off due to the pandemic to fill these positions, and new candidates can apply in-store.
“Things are just starting to feel like they’re getting back to normal in the job market and in the economy overall, we hope,” Corman said.