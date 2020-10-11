Plush Home and Fashion has expanded its operations with Nest Cafe, which opened in September.
Owner Deb Griffin said she expects the cafe to help the boutique become a “destination location” for patrons and encourage them to explore other Washington stores.
“I want this to be a place where people come to shop, eat and relax,” Griffin said. “We are close enough to other merchants that it allows patrons to support other businesses too.”
The cafe is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving hot teas, sandwiches, soups and salads. “Everything at the cafe is handmade and comes from family recipes,” Griffin said, adding that she is seeking a liquor license as well.
Prior to launching Plush Home and Fashion in 2015, Griffin worked as a land developer, which she said gave her the experience to create the boutique, which sells rustic and vintage home decor and furniture. The business moved to its current location, 310 Elm St., in 2019, and Griffin has been running it with her daughter, Carissa Jones.
Griffin said she spent about $300,000 to renovate the building and an additional $10,000 to open the cafe, all of which was self-funded.
Tyler King, executive director for Downtown Washington Inc., said Griffin has been a great asset to the downtown community.
“Deb and her team have done an amazing job reviving the former Swallows Nest building,” King said.
The building is on the National Historic Registry, according to Marc Houseman, director of the Washington Historical Society and Historical Museum.
The building dates back to the 1880s as the Droege family home. Houseman said the home was purchased in 1927 by Alvin Nieburg and William “Billy” Vitt, who converted it into a funeral home in 1928, known as Nieburg and Vitt Funeral Home.
The building served as a funeral home until late 2018, according to Houseman, who said the funeral home was most recently owned by Kyle Wolf, who merged with Miller Funeral Home. The funeral home is now located at 1206 Jefferson St. in Washington, operating under the name Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home.