Planet Fitness will open a fitness center in Washington by the end of the year.
Planet Fitness Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen told The Missourian the fitness center franchisor is known for its non-intimidating environment that features cardio and strength equipment, locker rooms and flat-screen televisions.
The center will be located on Rabbit Trail Drive behind the Bank of Franklin County, according to Jamie Walters-Seamon, secretary for the Engineering/Building Department for the city of Washington.
Based in Hampton, N.H., Planet Fitness operates more than 2,000 fitness centers across the United States. It reported revenue of $689 million last year.
The fitness center is known for its philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation, which helps fight against bullying.
