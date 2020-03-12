The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission supported a lot sale to the Noah’s Arc Foundation — again.
Just like the board did last month, it recommended approval of a lot sale in the Heidmann Industrial Park. This time, it’s for a different lot.
The Noah’s Arc Foundation applied for state licenses to cultivate medical marijuana and operate a medical marijuana-infusion facility. On both applications, Noah’s Arc listed its business address as Lot 12 in the industrial park.
On Monday night, the plan board reviewed a plan to sell Lot 18 to the foundation instead. Lot 18 is located off Vossbrink and Michels drives in the industrial park and near Riechers’ Truck Body & Equipment Co.
The Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation backed selling Lot 18 in the park to Noah’s Arc Foundation last week. The deal would void the prior transaction involving Lot 12.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the deal keeps Lot 12 in the city’s inventory for use by another investor.
Every time a lot is up for sale, the planning and zoning commission has to review the change in the plans. The city council is expected to vote on the sale at its March 16 meeting.
Medical Marijuana
Earlier this year, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a license to the Noah’s Arc Foundation for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing.
Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
While it got the infusion permit, Noah’s Arc was denied a license to cultivate medical marijuana. That denial prompted Noah’s Arc to reopen discussions with the city about industrial park lots.
Maniaci told the plan board at Monday’s meeting that Noah’s Arc representatives said they are confident they needed a smaller facility without the cultivation component. If at some point the company received a cultivation license, Noah’s Arc told the city it could build its facility up instead of out.
The infusion permit was listed with the Lot 12 address. Maniaci told The Missourian the city asked if the permit transferred with a new address. He said the response from Noah’s Arc was as long as it’s the same industrial park, and in the same general area, the permit from the state should still be valid.
Maniaci said the city is letting Noah’s Arc handle the permit.
Based on city zoning, the Noah’s Arc Foundation doesn’t require any additional permits in order to operate. When the city approved its medical marijuana zoning, it decided to treat the businesses like any other manufacturing company.