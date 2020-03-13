The Washington Parks Department has issued a request for proposals (RFPs) for a mowing contract for 2020, according to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
“The contract we had last year reached its end,” Dunker told the park board last Wednesday night. “This year we need to do something.”
The department is seeking a one-year contract with two-year option.
“I don’t expect the (parks) department needing to renew the contract,” Dunker said. “The city really wants to bring mowing back to an inhouse position.”
Dunker said a pre-bid meeting for the mowing contract is scheduled for Friday, March 6.
An update on the progression of the contract status and proposals submissions will be discussed at a future meeting.