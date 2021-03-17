At Oak & Front Wine Bar and Tasting Room in downtown Washington, the tables are set up, the menu is finalized, and most importantly, the bar is stocked. Aside from a few details, all that’s left to fill the dining space is the crowd.
That will be fixed Friday, March 19, when the public is invited to Oak & Front’s grand opening at 120 Front St., Suite 201.
“I’m just excited to see people in here,” co-owner Bryan Bogue, 45, said. “I’m ready for that.”
The grand opening arrives half a year after the owners initially expected to open, Bogue said. This was due to supply shortages and other pandemic-related delays.
“I think COVID was a big issue last year,” he said. “In retrospect, I think this timing is actually perfect.”
Instead of rushing through the work, he, Tonya Wade and Marc Wade — siblings who are his co-owners — worked on the bar in more detail than they would have otherwise, he said.
“With the vaccinations, people are more eager to get out, and the numbers are going down,” he said. “I feel like this is a much better time than if we had tried to open last fall.”
As he spoke, walnut tables surrounded him, and an antique mantel pressed against a back wall. The indoor space, which Bogue described as “eclectic” and a “hybrid” between antique and mid-century modern in style, seats about 50 people.
The outdoor space seats 44, he said. Although it will be open to guests, it will continue to be renovated in the spring.
Another 25 people will fill the capacity of the adjacent art gallery, but that doesn’t open for another two to three weeks.
The bar offers some 75 wines from all over the world. Although there will not be a local selection, the company plans to partner with nearby wineries to have tastings and other special events. Oak & Front also will offer charcuterie, flatbreads, desserts and a limited selection of beers and liquors.
About 14 employees have been hired so far, general manager Lara Conway said. She is also Bogue’s sister.
This Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20, Oak & Front will have grand opening celebrations from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, they will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wine tastings, which typically cost $14, will be offered for $5 March 19, 6 to 8 p.m., and March 20 and 21, 2 to 4 p.m