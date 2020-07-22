Casey Patke said she found her passion for caring for seniors years ago and has been working in the industry for 10 years.
Today she is putting it into practice as executive director of Oak Pointe of Washington, the newly opened senior assisted-living community and memory care facility at 1650 High St. The one-story, 38,000-square-foot senior living community, which accommodates up to 65 residents, opened its doors July 6.
Oak Pointe of Washington is owned by Provision Living, which was founded in 2005 by partners Todd Spittal, David Weiss and Dave Baylis. It is Provision’s seventh Oak Pointe community in Missouri.
Patke, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Murray State University and an MBA in health care administration from Western Governors University, got her start in the industry in sales and marketing at Bishop Glen in Florida. “And I knew this was my calling,” she said.
The St. Louis native decided to move home and took a job as director of regional sales at Lutheran Senior Services where she worked until she was named executive director at Oak Pointe of Washington in February of this year.
“It is such a privilege to be a part of these residents’ daily lives,” she said. “Getting to know them and their stories. We have so much to learn from them, and I want to continue to help provide dignity during this stage of their life.”
Oak Pointe of Washington has 40 apartments and 12 units for those who need memory care. The community has 27 vacancies currently.
Residents have their choice of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom private apartments, which include full bathroom, kitchenette, emergency call response, fire safety system and individualized heating and cooling systems. The building also features a dining room, ground level courtyard, salon and on-site rehab center, and is pet-friendly. The monthly rate begins at $3,500 and is based on the specific unit style.
“We help with activities of daily living. For example, a resident might need help dressing, showers, cleaning, or medication guidance,” Patke said. “We meet the needs of each person, which allows for person-centered care.”
Residents in assisted living have an enclosed courtyard, and those in memory care have a secured courtyard.
Opening a health care facility during a global pandemic was quite the task, Patke said. “It takes a lot of communication, teamwork and patience to open a facility in a pandemic,” she said. “Every person on the staff worked hard at thinking of ways to keep residents safe and healthy.”
Safety continues to be a priority, Patke said. Staff are screened and temperature checked at the beginning of every shift and wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) when they enter a resident’s living quarters. Masks are also worn by staff at all times, and no visitors are allowed in the building.
Patke said residents are screened for COVID-19 before they move in and are quarantined for 14 days after they move in. She said during that time staff members, including herself, make sure the residents are cared for. “Staff will sit in their room, and I will sit in the hallway and visit with them,” she said. “Residents can also speak to family members as much as they want, and we assist them with things like Facetime.”
The facility is currently hiring, according to Patke, and all job postings can be found on Oak Pointe’s website.
For more information, visit https://www.provisionliving.com/location/oak-pointe-washington.