Three friends and business partners are hoping the walls of their downtown Washington brewery will soon be ringing with the sounds of diners and drinkers, laughing, talking and enjoying some freshly brewed beer.
The friends — Tony “Big Toe” Willson, of Pacific; Darren “Dio” O’Rear, of Union; and Eric “Big City” Earls, of Washington — say the renovations to the former MFA location, 16 E. Front Street, are ongoing. The men, who go by their nicknames in the brewery, plan to open Old Bridgeview Brewing by mid-October.
A number of beers will be served, including German-style beer, sour beer and traditional beer.
The brewery, which also will include a beer garden area, has been the trio’s dream for more than two years.
Helping the dream come to fruition are Maria Willson, Tony’s wife, and Fair Holschen, Earl’s wife.
Over the years, the men have been brewing beer for friends, family and at competitions, ultimately deciding they wanted to share their product with others on a larger scale.
“We really just wanted to bring craft beer to our neck of the woods,” Willson said. “We want to introduce styles of beer that (our customers) may have never heard of before.”
The process for opening the brewery started before they found the vacant space owned by Ed and Linda Mroz, Willson said. They said the city of Washington helped them find a location.
“We found this building and met Ed and Linda Mroz. Ed said he wanted to remodel and rehab the space for a brewery and we wanted to be here,” Willson said.
Mroz is paying for the majority of the renovations to the space that began last December, but the owners of Old Bridgeview Brewery are picking up some of the tab, Willson said.
Willson reported that he and his partners have invested about $200,000 into the business, some of which went toward renovations. The group used personal funds for the investment.
“We are a small-batch brewery, smaller than what you would call a nano brewery,” Willson said. “We will have two barrels in (the shop), so we will be brewing all the time and serving it to customers 20 feet from where it was made.”
In addition to the two-barrel business, Willson said they will also have additional barrels from the Missouri Beer Co.
When they open, the plan is to have nine beers on tap available to patrons, with beers rotating in and out regularly.
Willson said the crew has been to hundreds of beer festivals and has chosen five home brewers to be featured at the brewery in addition to the beer they will make. He declined to name the brewers. “We want to release (the names) as they release their beer here,” he said. Willson added the first home brewer will be featured shortly after the grand opening.
In addition to beer, the brewery also will offer kombucha, teas and hard seltzers and food from Tom Kent, owner of the Tilted Skillet and 514 Chop House.
Kent said the kitchen at the brewery will be an extension of Tilted Skillet, featuring a weekly rotating menu. “I am very excited for this opportunity and for it to get going,” he said.
Willson said the plan is for the beer on tap to pair with the food menu, and the workers at the brewery will know how to make that happen.
“Us three (O’Rear and Earls) will be working to serve guests along with a few friends who know beer,” Willson said. “We want our customers to be able to ask as many questions as they want and get informed answers.”
He added that the home brewers will be on location as their beer is featured.
For updates on the Old Bridgeview Brewing’s opening date, visit its Facebook page at OldBridgeBrewingWashMo.