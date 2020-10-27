Melton Officials Say Company Plans To Add 20 Employees
The celebration for Melton Machine & Control Co.’s 50th anniversary will be impossible to miss driving west on Highway 100 — the manufacturing facility just opened its newly constructed 367,000-square-foot headquarters, more than doubling the size of the previous space.
“One of the biggest things we gain in this expansion is the floor space for customers’ equipment to be set up,” said Glenn Archer, vice president of sales and marketing. “Our business is based on confidential conversations between customers, so it’s great to have a facility that can provide them that privacy. We’ll get the opportunity to work with larger companies and larger projects because we have the space.”
With the expansion, the company plans to add 20 employees to its nearly 130-member staff. The jobs are mostly technology-oriented, although the exact job titles have not been decided, he said.
Part of the new facility’s role will be to improve support and collaboration with Melton’s subsidiary, Computech Manufacturing Co. Archer said by being closer, people from the partner companies can work on more projects together.
The extra space also came in handy during the pandemic, as it allowed space for employees to social distance.
Edwardsville-based Contegra Construction Co. provided the design and the build, which includes energy-efficient systems such as building insulation, LED lighting and full climate control. The design features load-bearing, insulated tilt-up panels with brick accents. Clients enter an open lobby with perimeter windows, a media wall, a two-story curtain wall and a large stairway with a second-story glass railing overlooking the entry space.
Contegra also blasted 290,000 cubic yards of rock to prepare space for a future 225,000-square-foot expansion.
The company declined to disclose the total cost of the expansion.
The expansion process kicked off in 2018, when Melton purchased its nearly 42-acre site in the Heidmann Industrial Park, Lot 25, which was the largest industrial property sale in Washington.
In December 2019, the Washington City Council unanimously approved an agreement that authorized the city to issue up to $30 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance the facility, according to previous Missourian reporting. Per the agreement, Melton’s property taxes are abated by 50 percent as long as the company meets annual employee benchmarks that will add 40 new jobs by Sept. 30, 2024.