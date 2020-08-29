Union’s Miracle Ear branch recently got the chance to highlight some of its products while raising money for those in need.
The location, the only one in Franklin County and the surrounding area, had an open house around lunchtime each day between Aug. 25 and 27.
The event served as a fundraiser for the Miracle Ear Foundation, which donates hearing instruments to underprivileged people dealing with hearing loss. Hot dog and shaved ice carts were set up outside, asking for donations for the foundation in exchange for free treats.
A portion from each Miracle Ear sale also goes to the foundation, which provides hearing aids to those who can’t afford them.
Since opening in October 2017, the Union Miracle Ear Hearing Center has gifted more than $57,000 in hearing systems to people in need in the area.
“We’re about selling hearing aids, but we’re also about helping everyone to hear better,” said Lesley Schopper, hearing instrument specialist.
Inside, free hearing evaluations and product demonstrations were available. The store also showed off the latest technology in hearing aids, which allows users to listen to music or their cell phone directly through the device.
The Union Miracle Ear, located at 1004 Vondera Ave., Suite 204, is one of 37 in Missouri and Illinois owned by franchisee Tiffany Davis.
The event also gave Miracle Ear a chance to showcase the location. Its next closest stores are in Chesterfield and O’Fallon. It fits, sells and services hearing aids and also provides services like ear cleaning and diagnostic testing.
While many businesses chose Washington for their only Franklin County location, Dan Davis, franchise vice president, said Union works better for Miracle Ear’s clients, many of whom are elderly, and the location has performed well since opening.
The recent coronavirus pandemic is leading many people to realize they need help with their hearing, said Judy Pretto, director of marketing operations for Miracle Ear in the St. Louis area. Hearing loss could make worse conditions common among the elderly like depression, increased fall risk and even cognitive decline.
“After having the TV turned up so loud, they realize it’s time to do something about it,” she said.
U.S. hearing aid sales were up 15 percent in January and February in 2020 compared with the same period a year ago, according to The Hearing Review. Sales dropped dramatically during the pandemic but started recovering in June.
Miracle Ear, considered an essential hearing health care provider, remained open during the stay-at-home orders at the height of the pandemic.