Mercy Hospital Washington has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and is the only hospital in Missouri included on this year’s list.
This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020.
“This achievement is very gratifying and validates our daily commitment to providing the best health care possible to our community, while maintaining an efficient and effective facility,” said Eric Eoloff, Mercy Hospital Washington president. “We don’t claim to be perfect, but our care teams are working hard each day to deliver compassionate care and exceptional service.”
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories.
Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospital nationally.
“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
“It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Topchik.
The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, as well as the INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years (2016 to 2019) by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually.
Mercy includes more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 45,000 co-workers and 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy’s IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.