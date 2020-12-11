Five out of six children experience ear infections by the time they are 3 years old, and it was her brother’s experience with chronic ear infections that led Dr. Kathleen Rehrer to audiology.
“Once I took my first audiology course at St. Louis University, I fell in love with it,” Dr. Rehrer explained. “I love being able to work with patients of all ages. It’s truly gratifying to help patients hear better and improve their quality of life so they do not become isolated and unable to communicate effectively.”
Dr. Rehrer recently joined Mercy Clinic Audiology, 901 Patients First Drive, Ste. 3500, in Washington. As an audiologist, Rehrer is trained to offer diagnostic hearing evaluations, ototoxic monitoring, hearing aid evaluation and fitting, custom hearing protection and ear molds, tinnitus management, video otoscopy and more.
For patients experiencing hearing loss, Dr. Rehrer recommends a baseline hearing evaluation. This test shows the level of hearing loss, though not all will need a hearing aid, and serves as a baseline for comparison on future tests.
“There is a misconception that hearing loss and potentially using hearing aids will make a patient feel old,” Dr. Rehrer said. “But I always remind patients it doesn’t matter how old you are, everyone deserves the ability to hear and communicate with family and friends.”
One of the biggest obstacles she sees is patients setting the initial appointment for a hearing evaluation, often refusing to admit there’s a problem. Dr. Rehrer suggests a spouse set up an appointment for both and make a “date” out of it. “From my experience, spouses are more likely to come to the appointment if it is set up for them and if the accompanying spouse also has an evaluation the same day.”
For more information about Dr. Rehrer, call 636-390-1570 or visit mercy.net.