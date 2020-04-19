McKelvey Vineyards in Leslie is still serving its customers through pickup and delivery.
There is free delivery within a 15-mile radius.
Franklin County deliveries are made on Mondays and Thursdays.
All orders outside the radius will have a $5 delivery fee added and there is a six-bottle minimum for delivery orders.
Orders can be placed by emailing hello@mckelveyvineyards.com and should be done the day before the winery’s delivery days.
The winery will soon have artisan crackers available for delivery as well that pair with various wines.
Pickup for wine, beer and food is on Thursdays and Fridays, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information on McKelvey Vineyard, visit https://www.mckelveyvineyards.com/ or its Facebook or Instagram at mckelveyvineyards.