Mattress Direct is expanding its inventory to include furniture.
Pat McCurren, owner of Mattress Direct in Washington and seven other locations in the St. Louis metro area, said the Washington store’s expansion will be finished Oct. 23, and the business model will be a “store within a store” concept.
“The furniture store, Marshall Home will be a sub store within the Mattress Direct,” McCurren said.
He said the store will offer a variety of furniture pieces at various price points, including farmhouse style, modern, contemporary and traditional, from across Missouri and the Midwest. Some of the furniture will be name brand, including Ashley Furniture, and Amish handcrafted pieces.
McCurren said the Washington location was chosen for the expansion due to its size and how well the community has responded to the store.
“(Our Washington) location has our largest showroom,” McCurren said. “With more people spending more time at home and wanting to be comfortable, it seemed like the right time to add the furniture store.”
The expansion has been self-funded and will add three to five new positions at the store, according to McCurren. He said he expects Marshall Home will add $1 million in sales to the Washington store in its first year of operation.
McCurren plans to add the Marshall Home concept to some of his other locations, but declined to give specifics.