Jason Marschel, owner of Marschel Wrecking, has joined the board of directors of Magnificent Missouri, a nonprofit that works to conserve and protect land in southern Warren County, along the Missouri River and Katy Trail.
“Jason has a great love of the Missouri countryside. He believes in conservation and leaving places better than he finds them and that is what Magnificent Missouri is all about. He is an ideal board member, someone with great business expertise and a strong conservation ethic,” said Dan Burkhardt, president of Magnificent Missouri.
Marschel found out about Magnificent Missouri in 2014 when he attended a presentation Burkhardt did on his book, “Missouri River Country” at the Warren County Historical Society.
“I realized then that Dan and I shared the same love for the hills and forests in the Missouri River valley,” Marschel said. “My business is primarily in St. Louis and other urban locations, and that has made me even more appreciative of the countryside in the area where I grew up and still live with my wife Joanne and two daughters.
“I look forward to being a part of an organization that conserves and appreciates this place.”
Like Marschel, Burk-hardt and his wife, Connie, own a farm in southern Warren County. They protected their 200-acre farm with a conservation easement in 2010.
“We formed Magnificent Missouri to educate other landowners about how they could do what we did — make sure their land stayed in agricultural or forestry use and not be developed in the future,” Burkhardt said.
The Burkhardts also own the Peers Store and the Treloar Mercantile and use those places on behalf of Magnificent Missouri to illustrate the value of conservation and preservation.
Magnificent Missouri organizes events that highlight recreation, conservation and preservation. It plants native trees and prairies, eliminates invasive species and encourages collaboration among cultural, conservation and historical organizations.
For more information, go to MagnificentMissouri.org.