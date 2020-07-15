After meeting 13 years ago at L’Ecole Culinaire in St. Louis, Tom Kent and Pete Nehls have finally seen their dream of owning a restaurant together come true.
The friends opened 514 Chop House on Front Street in Washington June 12 in the former Driftwood bar/restaurant space.
514 Chop House serves bone-in steak, seafood and other entrees priced from $16 to $36. Nehls said all meats are cut in house, the seafood is always fresh, and everything is made from scratch, including desserts. “Our focus is steak and seafood,” he said. “But if you look at our appetizers, desserts and bar items, we make it a point to keep everything paired together for our guests.”
Nehls and Kent purchased Driftwood from Erica Moore and Tony Franklin in March. They declined to disclose the purchase price, but said they spent about $48,000 on renovations, including painting, furniture and replacing the lighting on the ceiling with Edison bulbs — a tribute to the building’s first owner, Tibbe Power Co. Anton Tibbe brought electricity to Washington in 1893. The 514 Chop House location was the second of three Tibbe Power Co. buildings.
The partners said the history of the building was part of their attraction to it.
Kent and Nehls said COVID-19 has made for a slower opening, but the restaurant hit its first month revenue goals.
“Normally when you open a restaurant things are crazy busy but with COVID-19, things have been a little slower,” Kent said.
514 Chop House is open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 4:30 to 10 p.m.
Nehls said the restaurant is planning to add a lunch menu option on Fridays and Saturdays in mid-August. Future plans also include live entertainment.
For more information, visit 514chophouse.com.