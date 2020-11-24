In 2019, more than 30 million people passed through U.S. airports en route to Thanksgiving celebrations across the country. This year, officials with St. Louis Lambert International Airport and with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are expecting COVID-19 to transform those patterns.
According to TSA projections, Lambert is expected to see about half the number of travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday — defined as the 11 days from Friday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 30 — that it processed over the same period in 2019. In total, the airport is expecting a little more than 82,000 travelers, not counting travelers who connect through St. Louis to a different final destination. On the day before Thanksgiving, the airport anticipates around 9,000 passengers will depart.
Nationally, more Americans are flying than at any other time during the pandemic. Sunday, Nov. 22, saw a new pandemic travel record of 1,047,934 people passing through a TSA checkpoint, a little under half the same day in 2019, according to government data. From Friday to Sunday, more than 3 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints. Airlines.org reported that U.S. airports had 14,020 flights scheduled for Nov. 23, and they were on track to complete more than 99 percent of them.
Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said St. Louis has sustained air traffic throughout the pandemic. After the low point in April when the airport was seeing around 550 people per day, it’s now the second busiest medium-sized airport in the country after Nashville. Lotz explained that with the extra people has come extra responsibility to maintain safety and cleanliness standards.
“We have to be very concerned about the safety of our passengers with COVID,” Lotz said. “We’ve been doing a lot of cleaning. We do industrial cleaning and regular cleaning — simple things like crews going out and cleaning elevators, escalator guides, as much as possible.”
He explained that different sections of the airport are on a 10-day rotation to be deep-cleaned with a defogging machine. The staff also is encouraging travelers to be responsible for their personal sanitation by washing their hands frequently and not touching other people’s luggage on the baggage carousel.
The Centers for Disease Control also recommends travelers keep their nose and mouth covered with a face mask, keep 6 feet away from anyone outside their household, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth. The agency ranks the U.S. in the highest level of COVID-19 risk, Level 4. It does not recommend Americans travel to any Level 4 country, which includes most of the world, due to the likelihood of contracting the virus.
However, there is no ban on air travel among U.S. destinations.
Lambert and the industry as a whole can so far only predict how the pandemic will impact people’s preferred days and times to travel around the holidays.
“Where we were in aviation — the last time we had a pandemic was the Spanish flu. It was five years (before) the Wright brothers took off at Kitty Hawk,” Lotz said. “We really don’t have anything to go by.”
Thanksgiving travelers who haven’t flown since pre-coronavirus days will notice some changes at Lambert. In addition to more staff members cleaning during the day, patrons also will see many signs and floor markings reminding them to stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask, which is required in St. Louis County where the airport is located.
“Those little things will make it go smoother,” Lotz said.