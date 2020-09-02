Backers of a ballot initiative seeking to privatize operations of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday said they are withdrawing the measure from the Nov. 3 ballot.
Leaders of the St. Louis City NAACP and the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, the organizations that pursued the ballot measure, said the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the current political climate prompted the withdrawal.
"We stand united in our continuing effort to improve this region and remain committed to obtaining the resources the city desperately needs. We invite those who want the best for St. Louis to join us as we pursue this important work," NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt and Al Bond, executive secretary-treasurer of the carpenters' union, said in a joint statement.
The withdrawal is the latest in a series of setbacks for proponents of privatizing the city-owned airport, which many view as a way to improve Lambert while injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into blighted areas of the city. The initiative petition, for example, called for the city to accept a long-term lease worth no less than $1.7 billion, including the defeasance of some $600 million in airport debt.