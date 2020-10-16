Derek and Jennifer Loeffel are teaming with Kyle and Becky Yount to launch Labadie General Store.
Set to open Saturday, Oct. 17, at 108 Front St., Suite 104, in Labadie, the store will sell grocery items and various other items including clothing, furniture, home decor and locally made products from vendors.
It’s the second business venture for the Loeffels in Labadie, where they also own and operate Waterford Estate Farm, a bed and breakfast.
In addition to the bed and breakfast, Derek is a police officer, Jennifer is a field leader for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Kyle is in the aerospace and automotive paint industry and Becky is a stay-at-home mom. The new business owners are all working at the store at various times. They have also hired three employees.
The idea for the general store came after Derek’s half-brother, Kyle and his family, moved from Dallas, Texas, into Derek’s home this spring and saw a piece of furniture Jennifer had rehabbed and encouraged her to sell it.
“She posted it on Facebook MarketPlace and it sold within 30 minutes, three times what she purchased it for,” Derek said.
After that “aha moment,” the group began looking for a location for the store and found the Labadie location, which Jennifer said has been vacant for about 17 years.
“This area is unique and gets (traffic) from people outside the area who come because it has that small town feel,” Derek said.
The store offers booth rentals to vendors ranging in price from $30 to $100 a month. Among the 25 vendors slated to have booths there include Pearlies Pickles, Blue Box Honey, the Simple Fudgery and Goose Creek Soap.
“A lot of the vendors have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and they were very excited to have an opportunity to sell their products,” Derek said.
In addition to the store, the business will offer weekly livestream shopping events on its Facebook page, Labadie General Store.
Funding for the launch came from their savings, according to Derek, who said the three have spent about $40,000 so far to launch the business.
The Labadie General Store is open Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit labadiegeneralstore.com.