Kurt Brown has been promoted to president of Brown Family Enterprises Inc.
A third-generation family member, Brown, 40, has worked at the shoe retailer for almost 20 years. He started as a sales clerk at Brown Shoe Center in 2001 and worked his way to store manager then general manager and then vice president of sales at Brown Family Enterprises before being named president.
“I am very excited for this next step,” Brown said. “It has always been a dream to work with my dad (Randy Brown) and I am grateful I can do that.”
Randy and Margit Brown, Kurt’s parents, are second-generation owners of the retailer, which is celebrating its 70th year in business. Their son Chad, Randy’s brother, leads the company’s pedorthic efforts as a board certified pedorthist.
Kurt Brown said the company is “slowly recovering” from the COVID-19 lockdown. The store was closed from March 19 to May 4, and sales were down 90 percent in April and May.
“Last month revenue was down about 20 percent,” Kurt Brown said. “So, we are slowly recovering.”
He said the company received “a much-needed” Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which according to the Small Business Administration (SBA), was in the $150,000 to $350,000 range.
“It allowed us to keep all our employees working and avoid any layoffs,” he said.
Kurt Brown is a graduate of Fontbonne University in St. Louis where he played Division 3 basketball and received a bachelor’s degree in communications and business in 2003.
He now serves on the Fontbonne University Council of Regents.
He volunteers on the Wildwood YMCA executive board and with Toys for Tots and Five Acres Animal Shelter.
His grandparents, Ransome and Lois (Ma) Brown, founded Brown Shoe in 1950 in downtown Washington.