hampionship public golf course recently received a facelift — to the tune of $3 million in course renovations.
The resort’s investment in tees, greens, fairways, equipment and management aims to provide golfers with an exemplary golf experience at Innsbrook, according to Lucy Hughes, president of Walters Golf Management.
“We recently celebrated the completion of our entire golf course irrigation system and new cart paths — a project we started last year and are now so happy to see the impressive results,” said Hughes. “Our golf course superintendent, Matt, and his staff did an amazing job.”
Golfers can now tee-off on zoysia fairways, along with newly repaved cart paths overlaid with smooth black asphalt for a sleek, resurfaced look and comfortable ride throughout the course.
The club also offers new Club Tempo golf carts, with USB ports, sand bottles for fixing divots and extra-comfortable seats.
The renovations also include a new state-of-the-art irrigation system with 87,000 linear feet of pipe and 133.5 miles of wiring and new 10th tee at the turn for golfers’ food and beverage needs. Golfers can now enjoy a hot dog or brat, chips, soda, water and other favorites without having to leave their game.
“Our new irrigation system has been received very well and it is obvious what a benefit it is to the overall condition of the golf course,” said Innsbrook Golf Pro Kevin Corn. “Customer reviews have been better than ever, which is
directly attributable to the projects that were completed, as well as the hard work of our maintenance staff, who work wonders at keeping the golf course in fantastic shape.”