Husky Corporation in Pacific, a leading manufacturer of petroleum dispensing and transportation-related products, has been designated an essential industry as part of the Defense Industrial Base by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company’s production facilities remain in full operation, while at the same time implementing required and necessary measures to ensure employee safety.
“We take the responsibility of keeping the transportation, logistics, energy, and defense sectors supplied seriously,” said Brad Baker, Husky executive vice president. “The only way we can do that is to have a safe and healthy team. Keeping the virus out of our Husky family is critical.”
In a letter to its customer base, Husky outlined the action plan which has been implemented to improve the safety of all team members, specifically designed to minimize the transmittal of COVID-19. The action plan includes:
Social distancing is being utilized throughout the organization. Employees have been asked to maintain a 6-foot minimum working distance.
Enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices are being implemented throughout the facility.
Heightened awareness regarding the importance of personal hygiene practices, including hand washing, touches to the faces and mouth covering.
Boosted regular two-way communication with the team to eliminate rumors, concerns and unrest.
“As a pillar of our organization, safety is a primary focus at Husky,” Baker said. “No one should get hurt making or using our products. Nor should they get sick, or worse, while machining, assembling, testing, shipping, or selling our products.”
To date, Husky has not experienced any disruptions, vendors continue to supply required components, transportation lanes to and from Husky’s manufacturing headquarters are open, and no employees or their family members have been affected.