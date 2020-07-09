The year 2020 is not shaping up to be a blue-ribbon year for Washington-based Hodges Badge Co.
Rick Hodges, owner of the custom manufacturer of ribbons, rosettes, medals, presentation silver, sashes and buttons, said business is down about 50 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled most fairs, animal shows and competitions across the nation.
Before the virus, the company had annual revenues of between $10 and $20 million, Hodges said.
The coronavirus has shown how quickly a niche market can be crippled, he said. “Anything that is open is at a fraction of normal,” he said. “It could be a long winter. I’m not sure about smaller companies in this industry.”
The family-owned business was forced to lay off 20 employees and now employs 122.
Hodges said the business was helped by a Payroll Protection Program loan for between $1 million and $2 million, but continues to struggle as events cancel or are postponed.
“I spoke to Purina and they said maybe September before they have any shows. There are also no trade shows or businesses calling for our promotional items. Even events which trimmed down from wooden plaques to ribbons aren’t there.”
Hodges said the company recently had a 20 percent off sale — the largest in its 100-year history — to try to boost business, and “we only got $1,000 in orders.”
“My father, who is 81, says he can’t ever remember anything like this,” Hodges said. “Even during World War II, business was only off by 10 or 15 percent.”
Unlike some companies that retooled to produce other items, Hodges said its machines are so specific to making awards those opportunities were lost as well. “We have been making some face masks, but they are not certified, so that is limited,” he said.
Last week, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce announced it will proceed with a modified portion of the Town & Country Fair.
Chamber President Jennifer Gieseke said in an average year, thousands of ribbons and awards would be purchased from Hodges for everything from homemade pies to market hogs.
“This year we will only be purchasing a few,” Gieseke said. “They will only be for the auction, and we actually have a lot left over from last year.”
The scaled-down livestock auction will include market hogs, steers, lambs and dairy shows.
Meanwhile, the company is spending a lot of time on crosstraining employees to prepare for a resurgence in business.
“When I look around and see other companies I realize we’re not so bad here,” Hodges said. “We have the lights and air conditioning on. We’ll get through this.”