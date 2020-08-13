Harbor Freight Tools, a family-owned, national retail seller of tools, has opened a location in Washington.
The Washington store, located at 93 Washington Heights Drive, will officially open Saturday, Aug. 15, at 8 a.m.
Harbor Freight stocks tools and accessories in a wide array of categories, including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
The new store will add approximately 35 new jobs to the community, according to company officials.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Washington and all of Franklin County,” said David Czarnecki, store manager. “We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”
The new store initially will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , and on Sundays after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
Harbor Freight has over 1,000 stores across the country with more than 20,000 employees. The Washington store is located in a building formerly occupied by OfficeMax.