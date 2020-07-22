Vanessa Zingrich, St. Clair, plans to debut The Hive hair salon/barber shop this fall at 127 Elm St., Suite 100.
Zingrich has been in the hair industry for six years and currently works at Bella Si Salon and Spa in St. Clair. She attended school at Paul Mitchell in the Central West End and graduated in 2014.
“Opening a salon has always been something I have wanted to do,” Zingrich said. “My mom (Tina Meyer) really encouraged me to pursue this along with my boyfriend (Isaac Purnell). My mom passed away in December and after her death I realized life is short, and this is something I should just do because there never is a right time.”
Zingrich said she often walked past the location on Elm St. and decided to inquire about its availability from Larry Rice.
“I reached out in May and sat on the information with everything going on with COVID-19,” Zingrich said. “Then in June signed my lease to start construction July 1.”
She plans to rent booths to hair stylists or employ them on a commission. “I have about five positions filled but my goal is to start with ten.”
Aside from the business being a life-long dream, Zingrich said she is most excited for the service she will be able to provide.
The salon will cater to both men and women.
Plans call for a fall opening, with a grand opening set for October.
The Hive facebook page is expected to go live soon and will include updates on the opening and jobs available.