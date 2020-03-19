By Kristen Dragotto
Missourian Staff Writer
It is unclear how gyms in the surrounding area will be affected in the coming days or weeks due to the COVID-19 or coronavirus outbreak.
Gyms in the Washington area are taking precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, preventing the spread of the virus and preparing for any necessary changes.
The Missourian contacted some of the gyms to find out how they are dealing with the pandemic.
Tri-Fitness
Steve Landing, owner of Tri-Fitness, explained that he is actively taking steps to ensure his gym is as sanitary as possible.
“More bottles of disinfectant and sanitizer have been placed around the gym,” he said. “We have also stopped providing shower towels to guests.”
Landing noted that it is still unclear what other precautions in terms of limiting access will be taken in the coming days and weeks of this outbreak.
“The government will mandate what we do and don’t do, in terms of how the gym will operate,” he said.
Landing added there is a potential to change the access to the gym from 24 hours to operating only during staff hours. Staff hours are currently from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and could change if the situation progresses and access hours need to be adjusted.
For more information and updates, visit the gym’s Facebook page at TriFitnessHealthCenterInc.
Present Moment Yoga
Melissa Duchatschek, owner of Present Moment Yoga, stated that she is taking this virus outbreak seriously and keeping the best in mind for her students.
“I have made sure that all hard surfaces and common areas are regularly cleaned and disinfected,” she said. “I have also issued a temporary ban on the use of public props such as blankets, towels, mats, blocks, etc.”
Duchatschek also is limiting class size so participants in her class can be in compliance with the social distancing of six feet.
“I am making my students aware of these changes via email, Facebook and Instagram so they can be well-informed,” she said.
Preparing for all possibilities, Duchatschek recognizes that there might be a need for the studio to close temporarily as a result of this outbreak.
“Obviously, I would hate to close, but the welfare and health of my students is far more important than staying open,” she said.
Duchatschek said she is currently researching ways she could hold her classes on an online platform and will inform the public on social media of any changes made.
For updates on changes, visit https://www.presentmomentyoga.com/ or its Facebook page at Present Moment Yoga.
9Round Fitness
9Round Fitness issued a statement of the precautions it is taking to ensure the safety of its patrons.
As part of that, new prospects or anyone who will be using demo gloves must also wear nitrile disposable gloves under the demo gloves. Patrons are required to have nitrile gloves available.
The demo gloves must be cleaned with disinfectant spray after each use, according to the statement.
All equipment and frequently touched surfaces (i.e. doorknobs, locker handles, bags, dumbbells, phones, etc.) will be wiped down hourly with disinfectant.
Hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol and boxes of tissues will be available for trainers and members during open hours.
For more information and updates, visit https://www.9round.com/fitness/Washington-MO-x3352.