Grocery stores around the country are adjusting hours in response to the cornoavirus outbreak.
Health experts nationwide have talked about the importance of social distancing — limiting public interactions. The idea is COVID-19 has a harder time spreading if people aren’t in big groups.
Many stores, including those in Washington, have changed hours. Stores were packed this weekend with customers buying up items to prepare for time at home.
Empty shelves at stores in Washington and across the region were reported. To fill shelves, stores are altering hours.
Schnucks
After a busy weekend, Schnucks announced its chain of grocery stores, including the Washington location, will have altered hours.
The Washington Schnucks will be open daily now from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In a Facebook post, the store said the abbreviated store hours will be used to help restock shelves and clean the store.
Walmart
Walmart announced that starting Sunday, it would be changing its hours on a temporary basis.
Stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
In a press release, the store said it was closing to allow for associates to stock shelves. Cleaning and sanitizing also will take place.
Walmart also announced it has a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.
Aldi
Aldi has made no long-term adjustment to its hours.
The Washington store did close early Saturday and Sunday for restocking and cleaning, according to signs posted throughout the building.
The Washington store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to hours posted at the store.
According to a press release from the corporate office, Aldi is working to keep shelves stocked. The store said it is looking to keep water, pantry staples, premade meals, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and more on the shelves.
Aldi said to support as many customers as possible, customers may see quantity limits placed on select items.
The company also is intensifying cleaning practices at all of our stores, offices and warehouses.