An O’Fallon-based brewery is coming to Augusta next year.
Good News Brewing Co. Co-owner Dan Tripp told The Missourian that the brewery is in the process of purchasing the historic Augusta Brew Haus, located along the Katy Trail in southern St. Charles County, from Jeri and Terry Heisler.
The Heislers also own the John G’s Bier Deck and John G’s Tap Room Home of Augusta Brewing Co. in Washington.
The purchase agreement is expected to be finalized by year’s end, according to officials with Augusta Brew Haus.
The Augusta brewery adds to Good News Brewing’s portfolio of businesses, which includes two brewery locations in O’Fallon and one in Defiance. A sister business, Apostle, serves street tacos and uses roasted coffee beans from Alpha and Omega Roasting Co., another company owned by Good News Brewing, for one of its beers.
Good News Brewing opened in 2016, when Tripp and co-owner Matt Fair, along with friend Josh Miller, began selling their home brew beer. In 2017, the brewing company opened its first location, The Good News Brewing Co. and Wood Fired Pizza, in O’Fallon, with Miller serving as head brewer. The brewery’s first beer was the Perfect Storm.
The brewing business now serves five house beers all year, which include the Belgian White, a wheat beer; the Perfect Storm, a pale ale; Dirty Laundry, a brown ale; the Hazelnut Coffee Milk Stout and Miniverse, a pale ale. Throughout the year the brewing company also rotates seasonal beers, including Oktoberfest, Pumpkin Ale and Persimmon Christmas Ale.
Tripp said the company needs to expand its brewing operations because of an increase in demand. “We have been looking for a bigger facility to produce beer in, with the goal in mind we could distribute to local stores,” Tripp said. “We purchased a canning machine (recently) so we could begin selling our beers in a four-pack.”
According to the company’s website, four of the beers — Belgian White, Perfect Storm, Dirty Laundry and Hazelnut Coffee Milk Stout — are available for purchase in cans.
Currently, the majority of the brewing takes place at Good News Brewing’s Defiance location. Tripp estimated the company brews 20 to 30 barrels weekly and has made about 500 barrels this year.
He said Good News Brewing plans to spend more than $300,000 renovating the historic Augusta Brew Haus once the purchase is finalized. The company plans to seek a loan from the Small Business Administration.
“Good News Brewing Company hopes to close on the property by the end of this year so the business can start renovations and open by spring of 2021,” Tripp said.