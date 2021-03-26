Washington native Tresa George, 35, has been promoted to branch manager and market service officer at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Washington.
George has worked in banking in Washington for the past 14 years, holding various supervisor roles for First Bank before its acquisition by FSCB in August 2020. Most recently, she was First Bank’s assistant manager.
She studied business and general studies at East Central College.
Her daughter, Taylor, is 13 and attends Washington Middle School.
Outside of work, George volunteers with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc.