Labor Day weekend trips in the car may not be as much of a hit to the pocketbook as in years past.
GasBuddy reports the expectation for Labor Day gas prices to hit a 16-year low. It estimates the national average price for fuel this weekend will be $2.19 per gallon, the lowest since 2004.
That national average price was reportedly $2.56 per gallon at this time last year.
The high mark was reached in 2012 when the average cost on Labor Day was $3.83 per gallon.
GasBuddy attributes the drop this year to reduced demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and expects further drops moving forward this year as seasonal factors like less desirable weather come into play.
Prices Wednesday were $1.89 per gallon in Washington and New Haven, $1.92 in Union, $1.91 in St. Clair and $1.85 in Pacific.