A new furniture store in Union plans to assist the community in more ways than one.
Partners Rhonda Unger and Sean Gillooly opened Reviv’d a few weeks ago, shortly after moving to the area and noticing a lack of boutique businesses.
“There really is no retail or little shops here,” Unger said. “Everybody’s got to go to Washington or Rosebud. We’d like to see more small businesses like this open up in and around Union.”
So Unger and Gillooly decided to open their store based on Unger’s hobby of redoing furniture. The store at 320 Highway 50 West also includes some of her artwork.
“I’ve had little art studios and galleries in the past in Columbia, Mo., and Denver (Colorado),” she said. “It was mostly just me doing art, but nothing like this, really.”
The new store is primarily refurbished furniture, hence the name Reviv’d, though it has some new items.
The partners have other jobs: Unger works in schools for Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, and Gillooly is an insurance agent. Still, they say they have big plans for their store, including monthly events for kids and adults. For example, young people will be able to come in and, for a small fee, make a present for their parents, while adults can learn to do things like reupholster furniture.
Among its first community events is a kids shopping day Saturday, Dec. 12. All items under $40 will be half price for children.
They also operate a nonprofit called Endangered Art. Unger plans to use part of the store to teach art to children considered at risk several days a week. “That would be strictly by referral,” Unger said.
She plans to have gallery showings for the kids’ work and ask volunteers to work with the children. “There’s a really big need for something for kids to do that are at risk,” Unger said.
But, for now, they are focusing on getting word out about the store. A ribbon cutting with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce was planned Friday, Dec. 4.
All the furniture in the store is handmade, with no composites, Gillooly said. “There’s quite a bit of mid-century furniture,” he said. “We do have some French provincial, but it’s all solid wood.”
Along with some of Unger’s work, they sell some works by other local artists. But they stress Reviv’d is not a consignment shop.
Reviv’d is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday though Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday.
Unger said the name Reviv’d was a result of her wanting something a little bit different. But you can’t put an apostrophe in a website address, so they used a hyphen (reviv-d.com). The store’s phone number is 636-744-1319.