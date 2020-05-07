The Leading Producers Round Table (LPRT) of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) announced that Dee Forshee and Jim Ming, partners for Ming Senior Services, Union, have qualified to receive the association’s prestigious Soaring Eagle Award.
The Soaring Eagle Award is the highest honor given by LPRT to recognize National Association of Health Underwriters members who have achieved the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service.
Both Forshee and Ming have been in the health insurance industry since the 1980s and have focused 100 percent on Medicare for nearly 13 years.
“Forshee and Ming exemplify the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers such important resources and advocates for American consumers,” said Rick Schooley, president of the St. Louis Association of Health Underwriters. “They have both worked tirelessly on behalf of countless clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, D.C.