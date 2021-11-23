Former Washington Mayor Dick Stratman, a retired high school social studies teacher who previously served on the city council, said Friday that he intends to run for mayor in 2022.
“I made a commitment last night that I was going to throw my hat into the ring,” Stratman told The Missourian on Friday.
With his announcement, Stratman becomes the first person to publicly announce a candidacy for a race that was shaken up with the announcement that Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy would not be seeking a fourth term next April. Candidate filing officially opens at Washington City Hall on Dec. 7. The final day of candidate filing is Dec. 28. Per city code, candidates for mayor must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Washington for at least two years prior to the election. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 salary.
“I’ve talked it over with my wife, and we are ready for this,” said Stratman, who is 79 and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
“We need someone who is going to be a strong replacement for Mayor Lucy, who will continue the work she has started,” Stratman said. In his informal announcement, Stratman acknowledged that his age may be a factor for some voters in Washington.
“I’m not a spring chicken anymore, that’s true,” Stratman said. “I feel pretty good, though. I feel really energized by the idea of being mayor again.”
Stratman’s tenure in city government began in 1994 when he ran for a seat on the Washington City Council. He was reelected to his council seat before running for mayor in 1998. Stratman lost that race to former Washington Mayor Walt Larson, but Stratman returned to the ballot in 2002 and won. Washington voters reelected Stratman as mayor in 2006.
Since leaving office, Stratman has “flown under the radar, trying to keep a low profile,” he said.
“I know some people will think I haven’t stayed involved or up to date (with issues facing the city), but I have. I just wanted to give people enough space to let them do their jobs,” said Stratman, who said during his tenure as mayor that he spent upwards of 60-plus hours per week on city business, attending meetings, visiting with residents and driving the streets of different neighborhoods to learn firsthand about issues facing the city. It is a work regiment he said he is willing to resume if voters send him back to the mayor’s office.
“I have a record to run on that other candidates won’t have,” Stratman said. He said his two terms as mayor were full of accomplishments, but he said the credit for those accomplishments belongs to former city administrator Jim Briggs, former Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Judy Wagner, local transportation advocate Bill Straatmann and others.
“Everything that happened during those years was because all of us,” Stratman said. “What anyone accomplishes as mayor is not about me but about we. It takes a community effort to get things accomplished.”
He said one of his most recognizable accomplishments is the half-cent transportation sales tax, which voters overwhelmingly approved. The creation of the tax helped the city, along with MoDOT, fund the cost of widening Highway 100 to a four-lane highway from Interstate 44 to Washington City’s limits.
“I look at the highway now and am just so grateful that we got that done,” Stratman said. “Looking back on it, (I) just remember how the traffic would be a nightmare at certain times.”
Stratman said there is little that will likely sway him into not running for mayor.
“I love Washington. I love the people, the work ethic, the downtown, the history, the growth, but if we want to see it continue, then we need to have someone as mayor who is going to continue to move the city forward,” Stratman said. “Washington is not going to stay the same. Nothing stays the same. We have to move forward as a city, and I want to help do that.”