First State Community Bank (FSCB) has completed its acquisition of seven First Bank branches in Franklin County and cities nearby.
The branches are located in Dutzow, Gerald, Hermann, Owensville, Ste. Genevieve and Warrenton.
The First Bank branch in Washington, located at Highways A and 100, also has become an FSCB branch, and FSCB Bank President Scott Breckenkamp said it will continue to operate alongside the existing FSCB bank at least for the time being.
The deal closed Aug. 14 and the next day the newly acquired branches were rebranded, he said.
Breckenkamp said all 40 employees at the First Bank branches joined FSCB, and the acquisition added $350 million in deposits to FSCB.
Breckenkamp said the deal made sense because FSCB is focused on serving medium-size to small rural communities while First Bank has a more urban focus.
First State Community Bank, a subsidiary of First State Bancshares Inc. based in Farmington, and had 59 branches throughout east central Missouri and down the Interstate 44 corridor before the acquisition.
Originally named First State Bank of Farmington, the Finance Commission of Missouri approved the bank charter in November of 1953 with $100,000 of common stock.