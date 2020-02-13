Monica “Mo” Wehmeyer, RN, at Mercy Hospital Washington is being honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
She was nominated for the award by a patient she treated at Mercy.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.
Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Mercy Hospital Washington to receive The DAISY Award.
Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
“We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Leah Jansen, director of inpatient nursing. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”