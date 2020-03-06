The Union Express Employment Professionals office in Union announced it has won the ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Client and Talent Award for providing superior service to its clients and employees.
ClearlyRated winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and employees.
On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and employees who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
Express received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 63.4 percent of its clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 24 percent. Nearly 68 percent of employees also gave Express a satisfaction score of nine or 10 out of 10 compared to the industry average of 45 percent.
“Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg.
“This year’s Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and employees on ClearlyRated.com.