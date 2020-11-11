Exit 11 Coffee House & Workspace owner Angela Garland wants to expand parking at her Jefferson Street location as the owners consider launching a roastery at the site.
The coffee business has been in expansion mode. It launched in 2015 with a sit-down coffee shop at 1403 Jefferson St., added a drive-thru nearby in 2018 and expanded with two drive-thru locations in Union and at the Cinema 1 Plus parking lot in Washington earlier this year.
Garland, who owns the business with her husband, Scott, and Clayton-based Rockwood Asset Management 6 LLC, according to Garland’s rezoning application, submitted a request to rezone its 1.1-acre gravel parking lot to the west of its Jefferson Street drive-thru from R-1A, single-family residential, to C-1, light commercial. The request was reviewed Monday, Nov. 9, at the Washington planning and zoning commission meeting.
Garland said there are no specific expansion plans currently, but the owners are considering a roastery there in the future.
“Our partner, who helped us purchase the property, (including) the old gas station; we had plans to turn that into a roastery,” Garland said. “We are thinking in the future we might need extra parking or might want to get (the property) appraised.”
Garland said Rockwood is the owner and she is the tenant on that property. She did not say whether there was an easement from that property.
Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, told the commission the majority of the surrounding area is zoned for light commercial.
“This lot was originally zoned R-1A, but it was never built up residentially. ... It has obviously remained that way, and the applicant has requested to rezone it to match the existing zoning area, which is C-1,” Maniaci said.
He said that to the north and east of the lot, the zoning is light commercial, and to the south the zoning is general commercial district.
The commission voted to approve the request, which will be sent to the council for consideration at a later date.