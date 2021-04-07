Labadie resident Vickey Engel retired from her post as senior vice president wealth management adviser for U.S. Bank following 27 years of service.
After operating out of the 114 Oak St. location but overseeing the Franklin County branches, Engel left the job March 31.
Engel, 63, said she will miss the clients. “I’ve had generational clients that I feel very close to, I’m very protective of,” she said.
Franklin County native Jeff Ponte, 52, will be Engel’s replacement as wealth management adviser.
Engel is active in the Lion’s Club, of which she has been a member of for more than 25 years. She also volunteers with the Elks Club, Historical Society and Washington Town & Country Fair.
Engel has three children: Thomas, Stephanie Mendenhall and Christin Stahlman. Engel is looking forward to baking, crafting and spending time with her five grandchildren, who are girls ages 1 to 10.
Engel said she also is looking forward to traveling around the U.S. in her retirement. She has her national parks pass already.