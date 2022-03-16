Emmaus Homes Inc., a faith-based organization that provides those with cognitive or developmental disabilities with a variety of residential and other support services, is holding a job fair the Washington Business Center, 1351 Jefferson St., Washington from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The organization is giving away free St. Patrick's Day T- shirts to those who stop by the job fair.
Emmaus serves 20 clients in the Washington area in six group homes in Washington and another 13 clients in four group homes in the Marthasville area.
Emmaus is seeking to hire direct support staff as well as other positions. Those interested in learning more about employment opportunities at Emmaus may call 636-534-5200.