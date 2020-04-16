The American Distilling Institute has awarded local Edelbrand Pure Distilling, located near Marthasville, with a Double Gold for its vinars da péra — Williams pear brandy — in its recent 2020 Judging of Craft Spirits.
The competition, held in the San Francisco Bay Area, brought almost 1,000 spirits from around the world to be judged over three days by 45 of the industry’s top experts.
Launched in 2015 by Martin Weber, Lynn DeLean-Weber and Tess DeLean, Edelbrand Pure Distilling produces dry, unaged fruit brandies in the traditional European style, using long fermentations and exceptionally small batch runs.
All six of its spirits are award winners on the national stage and three are internationally recognized.
Edelbrand self-distributes its products, with its largest markets found in St. Louis and Kansas City. Local Defiance business, Robin’s Nest on the Katy Trail, features Edelbrand brandies for sample and sale as an official outfitter on the popular statewide Missouri Spirits Expedition.
“It takes a village to raise a small-batch distillery like ours,” explained Martin, Edelbrand’s Swiss distiller. “These spirits are notoriously difficult to produce, and yields are small. As we enter our fifth year in business during these most challenging times, we are grateful more than ever for the support of this community.”
For more information, visit edelbrandpuredistilling.com or connect with Edelbrand on Facebook or Twitter.