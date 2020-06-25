Franklin County small business revenues are now above pre-COVID-19 totals in January 2020, according to a Harvard Study.
The information compiled by Opportunity Insights shows as of June 8, county small business revenues are actually 7.9 percent higher than before the coronavirus outbreak.
Between April 1-15, small business revenue was down about 40 percent and then began a slow and steady increase, getting back to positive revenues in mid-May.
A high point came May 16 when revenues recovered to 38.6 percent above the January totals.
Meanwhile, unemployment rates in Franklin County reached near all-time highs at 10.7 percent in April, a 6 percent increase over March.
There were 5,038 new unemployment claims in Franklin County in April compared with 3,670 in March.
Sales taxes collected in April were $317,283 less than this time last year, but it is common for sales taxes to fluctuate from month to month.
Cities
In Washington, small business revenues are now 60 percent above January.
Overall, small business revenues in Union are recovering at a slower pace and are still 15 percent below pre-outbreak revenues.
Moving south, St. Clair businesses have fared better. As of the end of May, small business revenues in that city were 1 percent above January. Sullivan small businesses are also at 1 percent recovery.
Pacific small business revenues have climbed to above the countywide total to 9 percent compared with January levels.
Counties
In neighboring Warren County small business revenues are down 64 percent from January. Revenues have fluctuated, but held somewhat steady until March 20 when they began a steady decline to where they were on June 8.
Jefferson County had a 22.4 percent decline, but small business revenues have climbed back to 10.5 percent above the January numbers.
St. Charles County experienced a 44.9 percent drop, and small business revenues are still about 11 percent behind January.
St. Louis County has been hit the hardest with more COVID-19 cases than any other county in Missouri.
Small business revenues in that county dropped more than 39 percent by April 1 and are still 10.7 percent below pre-virus levels.
Milestones
Many of the drops in small business revenues correlated with milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first COVD-19 case reported in the United States was Jan. 20.
By March 20, Gov. Mike Parson announced all Missouri public schools would close and a stay-at-home order began April 6.
After the federal government took action, stimulus payments began arriving to citizens April 15.
On May 3, regional stay-at-home orders ended and select businesses were allowed to reopen, and on May 18 the stay-at-home order ended statewide.