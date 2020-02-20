The law firm of Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP, Washington, announced that William W. “Billy” Eckelkamp Jr. has been made a partner in the firm.
Eckelkamp earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a dual emphasis in finance and banking, and real estate from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2006, and graduated from the Crosby MBA Program at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2010.
He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri School of Law in 2014.
Eckelkamp his engaged in the general practice of law, including estate and business planning, civil and criminal litigation, domestic relations, and banking.
He has been employed by Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP first as a law clerk, then an associate attorney since May of 2012.
Eckelkamp is the son of William “Bill” and Marilyn Eckelkamp, and the grandson of the late Louis “Louie” B. and Martha Eckelkamp and Francis and Lucille Stratman. His father, the late William “Bill” Eckelkamp Sr., was a former partner of Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP and the former chief financial officer of the Bank of Washington.
Eckelkamp is a member of the board of directors of the Bank of Washington, United Bank of Union and Citizens National Bank of St. Louis. He is the president of Washington Lumber Supply Inc. and is a member of the Franklin County Industrial Development Authority, as well as the Washington Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus.
Eckelkamp was a recipient of the 2016 Washington Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Professional Award.
He and his wife, Margy, his son Woody and daughter Lucy, are members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and currently reside in Franklin County.
Eckelkamp serves clients in the firm’s office at 200 W. Main St. located on the second floor of the Bank of Washington Building in Washington.