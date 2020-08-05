East Central College students enrolled in short-term training programs are eligible for CARES Act funding.
The college has $458,000 in CARES Act funding accessible through October to assist current and new students with financial support who are enrolled in programs that could lead to a degree or certificate in manufacturing, business and health care fields.
Individual students could qualify for up to $4,000 in funding if they are enrolled in the FastTrack career training.
Funds also could be awarded to students enrolled in Career Technical Education and Allied Health programs, including welding, precision machining, culinary arts, nursing, paramedic technology and medical assistant.
To confirm eligibility for funding, people must contact their local job center. To contact the Washington Job Center call 636-583-9649 or email kkopp@mersgoodwill.org.
ECC’s FastTrack programs are being held in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
Each training program, other than the Certified Nursing Assistant program, is taught online or remotely and the length of completion for each program is approximately two to four months.