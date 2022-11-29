East Central College (ECC)
Over a dozen local companies are splitting $677,000 in state funds to help train their employees, the most in the history of Missouri’s One Start program.

East Central College’s Center for Workforce Development helped companies apply for the state funds, which are earmarked for leadership, safety and industrial maintenance training for Missouri employers. Before this year, the program had assisted over 7,000 companies statewide by training more than 815,000 employees.