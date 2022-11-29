Over a dozen local companies are splitting $677,000 in state funds to help train their employees, the most in the history of Missouri’s One Start program.
East Central College’s Center for Workforce Development helped companies apply for the state funds, which are earmarked for leadership, safety and industrial maintenance training for Missouri employers. Before this year, the program had assisted over 7,000 companies statewide by training more than 815,000 employees.
“Maintenance, safety, leadership development, technical training, those are probably the biggest areas of training that these companies are requiring,” said ECC Grant and Program Administrator Cindy Brinker.
Nineteen local companies will be receiving awards between $7,000 and $100,000, according to Brinker.
Volpi Foods, which is based in St. Louis and has a manufacturing facility in Union, is receiving $45,000 from the Missouri One Start program, according to director of human resources Kathy Price.
“We are still finalizing exactly how we intend to spend the money, but our focus will be on leadership training for our managers, safety training for all employees and some specialized industrial maintenance technical training for our maintenance team members,” Price said.
Royal Canin, a pet food manufacturer in Rolla, will use $30,000 to provide training to their machine operators and maintenance technicians that management hope helps long-term.
“It will include advanced training for our employees so they can train others,” technical manager Derric Fane said, “It will be training to sharpen their skill level so in the future, they can pass along that knowledge.”
Brinker said the college’s Center for Workforce Development — which is right now operating with three employees, two fewer than normal — helps companies fill out “extensive applications” for the funds.
“We do a lot of outreach to these companies, because any company in our area can apply,” Brinker said. “Some are familiar with the funding, others are not.”
Other companies that benefited include WEG Transformers USA, Parker Hannifin, Clemco Industries, Computech Manufacturing, Enjet Aero Advanced Engineering Group, Hodges Badge and Frick’s Quality Meats in Washington, Linmark Machine Products in Union, Atro Engineered Systems and Performance Engineering and Manufacturing in St. Clair, Walker Products and Klauber Machine & Gear in Pacific, Henniges Automotive in New Haven, Homeyer Precision Manufacturing in Marthasville, Enjet Aero and Ace Manufacturing in Sullivan and Paramount Apparel International in Bourbon.
“We funded companies that are as low as 35 employees to a head count up to almost 500 employees, so that gets the point across that small, locally-owned companies, they can totally apply, all the way up to those big huge ones,” Brinker said.
Brinker said that the state’s One Start budget doubled this year, leading to the most funds sent to area businesses in the program’s history.
For its employee’s work, East Central receives an administrative fee and the opportunity to connect with area businesses on a long-term basis. Melissa Richards, ECC’s apprenticeship and business training program coordinator, said the hope is that employers will apply for the training funds every year because as the college works with businesses, educators learn how they can better address workforce needs.
“It just allows us to learn more about these companies — What are they needing? What are their struggles? — so we can continue having a good feel for what the local industries need in the way of assistance,” Richards said. “Or are there other additional funds that we can go after with understanding of what they’re trying to develop.”