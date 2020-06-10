East Central College is partnering with the state of Missouri to provide job training programs to area residents who are receiving unemployment benefits.
The FastTrack programs are designed to provide job skills in a variety of fields: manufacturing, IT, health care, logistics, aerospace, child care, business operations, and quality and safety to prepare individuals with the skills to enter one of these high-demand careers in the area.
“We selected programs specifically to meet the needs of our local businesses and industries that need workers with introductory job skills,” said Joel Doepker, vice president of external relations. “We will be assessing each training program routinely to ensure we’re offering the best programs to aid the local workforce and our community members.”
The cost of the programs will be provided by the state’s dislocated worker funds to those receiving unemployment insurance. Funding is limited, those interested need to contact their local job center to confirm their eligibility.
Each training program, other than the Certified Nursing Assistant program, is taught online or remotely and the length of completion for each program is approximately two to four months. The short-term programming is specifically designed in an effort to have the student complete the program in a timely manner to enter the workforce.
For more information, visit www.eastcentral.ed/cwd/fasttrack or call 636-649-5800.